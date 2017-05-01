Ford Office Building Evacuated After Suspicious Package Found

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Hundreds of Ford workers have been evacuated from their office building in Dearborn Monday due to concerns over a “suspicious package.”
A Ford spokeswoman says the package was found Monday morning in the Regent Court building on the automaker’s Dearborn campus.
Workers were evacuated only as a precaution and no injuries were reported.
There were no details immediately available regarding who found the package, exactly where, or what was deemed suspicious about it.
As of noon, the spokeswoman said, no decision had been made on whether workers would be sent home for the day.