Jaguars Exercise 5th-Year Option On QB Blake Bortles

May 1, 2017 12:21 PM
Filed Under: Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars

By MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have exercised a fifth-year option on quarterback Blake Bortles, a move executive vice president Tom Coughlin calls a “smart business decision.”

The 2018 option is guaranteed for injury only, so the Jaguars could decide to cut Bortles if he struggles again in 2017 and avoid paying him about $18 million in the final year of his deal.

If Bortles plays well and looks like a long-term solution at the all-important position, the Jaguars would work on an extension to keep Bortles in town beyond 2018. If not, they’ll be in the market for a quarterback in next year’s QB-rich draft.

Coughlin says: “This is a smart business decision for the team for several reasons. It makes sense for us going forward, and it’s good for Blake and for the Jaguars.”
