Jimmy John’s To Offer $1 Subs On Tuesday

DETROIT (WWJ) – They’re selling subs so cheap you’ll freak.
As a way to “show (their) customers some love” Jimmy John’s gourmet sandwich shops will offer $1 subs this Tuesday, May 2, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at participating locations.
The $1 subs are limited to one per person per order, in-shop only (so no deal for delivery). However, Jimmy John’s says customers may go through the line multiple times to get additional $1 subs at each store’s discretion.
Sandwiches included in the deal are #1 though #6, the J.J.B.L.T. and all Plain Slims. (So, basically, excluding all “giant clubs” as well as the J.J. Gargantuan).
You may order your $1 Sub as an Unwich® (no bread) or on wheat, however, some stores charge extra for wheat bread, so please confirm with the store before ordering. Also, note also that drive-thru lanes will be closed during the hours of the Customer Appreciation Day.
To find out if which stores near you are participating, visit this link. More questions about the deal? Check out the FAQ page.