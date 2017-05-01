Lions Beef Up Roster With Undrafted Free Agents [VIDEOS]

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Since the conclusion of the 2017 NFL Draft the Lions have unofficially signed 14 undrafted free agents. The acquisitions have yet to be confirmed by the team, but a full list is below.
OL Storm Norton (Toledo) — via WTOL-11
WR Michael Rector (Stanford) — via Stanford Football
DT Maurice Swain Jr. (Auburn) — via Auburn Football
DE Alex Barrett (San Diego State) — via SDSU Football
OL Leo Koloamatangi (Hawaii) — via Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WR Noel Thomas (UConn) — via UConn Football
DB Des Lawrence (North Carolina) — via NEPatriotsdraft.com
WR/TE Robert Tonyan Jr. (Indiana State) — via AJ Mercurio
TE Brandon Barnes (Alabama State) — via New York Upstate
RB Tion Green (Cincinnati) — via Tion Green
DE Jeremiah Valoaga (UNLV) — via Jaylen Valoaga
CB Josh Thornton (Southern Utah) — via The Spectrum/Daily News
DT Nick James (Mississippi State) — via The Clarion-Ledger
WR Dontez Ford (Pittsburgh) — via C.B.T. Entertainment