Lions Beef Up Roster With Undrafted Free Agents [VIDEOS]

May 1, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: Dontez Ford, Michael Rector, Robert Tonyan Jr., Tion Green, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Since the conclusion of the 2017 NFL Draft the Lions have unofficially signed 14 undrafted free agents. The acquisitions have yet to be confirmed by the team, but a full list is below.

OL Storm Norton (Toledo) — via WTOL-11

WR Michael Rector (Stanford) — via Stanford Football

DT Maurice Swain Jr. (Auburn) — via Auburn Football

DE Alex Barrett (San Diego State) — via SDSU Football

OL Leo Koloamatangi (Hawaii) — via Honolulu Star-Advertiser

WR Noel Thomas (UConn) — via UConn Football

DB Des Lawrence (North Carolina) — via NEPatriotsdraft.com

WR/TE Robert Tonyan Jr. (Indiana State) — via AJ Mercurio

TE Brandon Barnes (Alabama State) — via New York Upstate

RB Tion Green (Cincinnati) — via Tion Green

DE Jeremiah Valoaga (UNLV) — via Jaylen Valoaga

CB Josh Thornton (Southern Utah) — via The Spectrum/Daily News

DT Nick James (Mississippi State) — via The Clarion-Ledger

WR Dontez Ford (Pittsburgh) — via C.B.T. Entertainment

