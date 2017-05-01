Local Actor Set To Debut On Hit TV Show ‘Empire’

DETROIT (WWJ) – Wednesday, May 3rd, will hold special significance for one local actor. That’s the day 25-year-old actor Revon Yousif will be appearing in an episode of the hit television show, “Empire.” Taping the show was an experience he’ll never forget.

“I don’t watch much TV, but I do watch that show,” Yousif told WWJ’s Terri Lee via phone from Chicago. “I’ve been a fan of it since it came out, so being able to actually be on the set that I watched every week; working with these actors that I look up to essentially, and am a fan of, was a total dream come true, and it was just so surreal; the whole experience … it was just being high on life.”

Before Yousif finally landed the role of Harry, a singer, he endured some dashed hopes.

“I had auditioned previously for two different roles for the show and, obviously, I didn’t get those,” Yousif said. “One of ’em I just simply didn’t get, the other one was cut out.”

And it was a process that required perseverance.

“Last year,” Yousif said, “they partnered with Pepsi and they did a nationwide search for the next Empire star — recording artist essentially — because obviously in the show, Empire is a recording label. So, I sent in a video of me singing … not thinking anything of it, and I ended up becoming one of the 10 semifinalists, and then from there, I became one of the four finalists out of the whole competition with 6,000 contestants that auditioned.”

To further his acting career, Yousif recently moved from metro Detroit to Chicago. And, he’s hoping that the writers decide to keep Harry around for awhile.

So, what will he be doing when the show comes on?

“I’m definitely going to watch it, that’s for sure, but I know my sister and my family and some of my friends wanted to have a big viewing party, and I’m like, I’m not doing that because it’s so nerve wracking watching myself act, especially in front of everybody I know.”

Yousif’s Empire debut is Wednesday, May 3rd, on Fox.

