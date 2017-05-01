McDonalds Introduces New ‘Frork’ To Sop Up Spilled Condiments

May 1, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Christy Strawser, McDonalds

(WWJ) Fast food lovers everywhere have been there: You’re eating a delicious sandwich and something tasty falls off it.

What to do? If it’s extra delicious, many people grab a French fry and soak it up.

Now there’s an otherwise useless, ludicrous utility device you can use to make that simple operation even more simple. They call it the frork.

The hype video says it “kinda looks like a fork … but with French fries.”

The frork will be available while supplies last at participating restaurants on May 5 with the purchase of a Signature Crafted Recipe sandwich, which have toppings like maple bacon, pico guacamole and sweet onion barbecue sauce.

How much will it sell for on eBay later? Only time will tell. But we do know a 20-year-old packet of McDonalds Szechuan sauce sold for nearly $15,000.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Antonio Blocker says:
    May 1, 2017 at 11:24 am

    You have to be f****g kidding me right.

    Reply

