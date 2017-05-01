Metro Detroit Serial Rapist Pleads Guilty In All 9 Cases Against Him

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit area serial rapist had pleaded guilty to all charges in all nine cases against him.
The unexpected move by 32-year-old Ikeie Ranordo Smith, officials say, came four days into his trial for crimes in Garden City, Redford Township and Inkster Monday in Wayne County Circuit Court.
The conditions of a possible plea deal with prosecutors are unclear at this time.
The Redford Township resident — charged with rape, home invasion and torture in attacks in Allen Park, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Garden City, Redford Township and Inkster — was suspected in as many as 35 home invasions and rapes in multiple Detroit communities going back as far as 2011, police said.
According to court records, Smith that same month broke into a family’s home in Garden City and raped a woman who was sleeping in the living room. Surveillance video showing a suspect the backyard of a Livonia home helped name him as a person of interest; and, when Smith was arrested last September, DNA evidence from the Dearborn case linked him to the other crimes.
At that time, Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad applauded efforts by a multi-jurisdictional task, including Michigan State Police and the FBI, which he said resulted in “a very dangerous predator being taken off the streets.”
An FBI behavioral scientists had labeled the suspect in these cases a “power reassurance rapist.” Referencing that, Haddad said: “There’s no more power he holds over the people. I can assure you he’ll be in jail for a long time.”
Smith remains held without bond. Sentencing is set for Thursday, May 25.