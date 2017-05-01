DETROIT OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SHOOTING, CONDITION DETERIORATING

Metro Detroit Serial Rapist Pleads Guilty In All 9 Cases Against Him

May 1, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: Garden City, Ikeie Smith, inkster, Redford Township, sex assault

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit area serial rapist had pleaded guilty to all charges in all nine cases against him.

The unexpected move by 32-year-old Ikeie Ranordo Smith, officials say, came four days into his trial for crimes in Garden City, Redford Township and Inkster Monday in Wayne County Circuit Court.

The conditions of a possible plea deal with prosecutors are unclear at this time.

The Redford Township resident — charged with rape, home invasion and torture in attacks in Allen Park, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Garden City, Redford Township and Inkster — was suspected in as many as 35 home invasions and rapes in multiple Detroit communities going back as far as 2011, police said.

According to court records, Smith that same month broke into a family’s home in Garden City and raped a woman who was sleeping in the living room. Surveillance video showing a suspect the backyard of a Livonia home helped name him as a person of interest; and, when Smith was arrested last September, DNA evidence from the Dearborn case linked him to the other crimes.

At that time, Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad applauded efforts by a multi-jurisdictional task, including Michigan State Police and the FBI, which he said resulted in “a very dangerous predator being taken off the streets.”

An FBI behavioral scientists had labeled the suspect in these cases a “power reassurance rapist.” Referencing that, Haddad said: “There’s no more power he holds over the people. I can assure you he’ll be in jail for a long time.”

Smith remains held without bond. Sentencing is set for Thursday, May 25.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch