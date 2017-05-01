Now Hiring: Full-Time Summer Jobs Available On Belle Isle

DETROIT (WWJ) – Looking for a summer job? Why not punch in at Belle Isle?

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is now hiring seasonal workers for the summer at Belle Isle Park and the Milliken State Park and Harbor.

These are full-time positions — 40 hours per week, including weekends and holidays — through September.

Under a 30-year lease agreement approved in 2013, Detroit still owns Belle Isle while the DNR handles management of the park.

Jobs are open in the following departments:

• Operations: Register park visitors via computerized reservation system, sell Recreation Passports, provide information to visitors, clean park grounds and public restrooms and other duties. Good cash-handling skills required. Hiring day, afternoon and midnight shifts.

• Janitorial: Clean buildings including toilets, showers, sinks, floors and other areas that require physical effort. Also includes minor maintenance and other duties.

• Maintenance: Mow grass, pick up litter, maintain trails, light construction, paint, stain, rake, clean public restrooms and other duties. Physically strenuous outdoor work in a variety of weather conditions.

The pay is $8.90 per hour, according to the DNR, with uniforms — which include a shirt, name bar and hat — provided.

Applicants must be 18 years old (or 17 and graduating from high school this year) with a valid driver’s license and must be able to pass a criminal history background check and a drug and alcohol screening.

Applications available at the Belle Isle Park administration office, across from the Belle Isle Aquarium, open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information about these and other jobs with the DNR, visit michigan.gov/dnrjobs.