“Paint The Ice” Event At Joe Louis Arena Set For Wednesday, May 10

DETROIT – In celebration of the “Farewell Season at The Joe,” the Detroit Red Wings today announced details for the first-ever public “Paint the Ice” event at Joe Louis Arena on Wednesday, May 10. By making a small donation to benefit the Detroit Red Wings Foundation, Red Wings fans can now register online to reserve a time slot to paint a personal message on a section of the ice at historic Joe Louis Arena.

Participants can paint their personalized message on the ice surface by registering for a 30-minute time slot on Wednesday, May 10. The 30-minute time slots will begin at 3:00 p.m. and conclude at 8:00 p.m. The Red Wings will provide paint and paintbrushes. Participants will be encouraged to take personal photos of their messages and designs with cameras and cell phones following each session.

“As the Red Wings continue to prepare for the future at Little Caesars Arena and events at Joe Louis Arena wind down, fans have expressed overwhelming interest in making another lasting memory at The Joe,” said Kevin Brown, Director of Community Relations & Detroit Red Wings Foundation. “The ‘Paint the Ice’ event provides a unique, family-friendly opportunity for fans to paint their farewell message on The Joe’s ice surface, all while supporting a great cause.”

The minimum donation for adults and children ages 11 and older is $20 per person. Participants under 11-years-old are $10 each, while children under 2-years-old are free.

An extremely limited number of spots are available for the “Paint the Ice” event. Each 30-minute time slot is limited to 150 participants. Specific areas of the ice cannot be guaranteed and painting locations will be on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the event. All participants are encouraged to wear clothing and shoes suitable for the event.

For more information and to register to “Paint the Ice,” visit http://www.DetroitRedWings.com/PaintTheIce.