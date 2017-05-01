Police: Shots Fired, Corvette And Lexus Stolen In Northville Home Invasion

NORTHVILLE (WWJ) – Police are looking for two men who broke into a Northville Township home, beat up one resident and then stole two big-ticket vehicles.
Police say the suspects were armed and wearing masks when they forced their way into the residence, along 5 Mile Rd. near Northville Rd. early Sunday morning, and confronted the residents.
After assaulting a resident, police say the gunmen fired shots inside the home before stealing jewelry and a handgun.
The pair then took off in the homeowner’s 2015 Chevy Corvette and 2016 black Lexus RX350 SUV.
Police said the Corvette was spotted on I-96 in Livonia shortly following the robbery, but — after a chase — Livonia officers lost site of the vehicle.
The sports car was later found abandoned in Detroit, but investgators on Monday were still looking for the suspects — as well as the Lexus with Michigan license plate BGG 378.
Anyone who has seen the missing SUV or who has any information about this case is asked to call Northville Township police at 248-349-9400 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAKUP.