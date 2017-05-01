Protesters Hold May Day Rallies In Lansing, Southwest Detroit

LANSING (WWJ/AP) — Several social justice groups held May Day rallies throughout the country on Monday — including in Lansing, Detroit, Grand Rapids and Pontiac — in support of immigrants and refugees.
Members from Black Lives Matter, the American Civil Liberties Union and others gathered Monday afternoon in protest of President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration actions.
Angela Waters Austin, co-founder of Black Lives Matter in Lansing, says she came to support her neighbors as well as those immigrants and those seeking asylum.
Mario Quintero is an immigrant from Mexico City living in the U.S. illegally. He says many families are suffering and he attended the rally with them in mind.
Hundreds also gathered in Clark Park on Detroit’s southwest side Monday evening before making their way down West Vernor in peaceful protest of what many see as unfair mass deportations and an unjust Muslim travel ban.
The White House had no immediate response to the demonstrations.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)