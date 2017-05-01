DETROIT OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SHOOTING, CONDITION DETERIORATING

Man Rescued After Semi Flips Onto Car On Mound/696 Ramp

May 1, 2017 4:11 PM

WARREN (WWJ) – A man has been rescued from his car after a semi trick overturned on top of it under an overpass in Warren.

About a dozen firefighters were on the scene, along with police, at 3:30 p.m. on the northbound Mound Rd. ramp to eastbound I-696, under the 11 Mile overpass.

Police say a rescue crew had to extricate one person from the crushed car.  Shortly before 4 p.m., video from the scene showed a man had been pulled out.

He was moving, but it’s unclear at this time how seriously he might be hurt. There did not appear to be anyone else in the car.

There was no immediate word on whether or not the driver of the semi truck was injured.

Those traveling westbound on 696 are unable to exit at Mound due to the accident. Backups are being reported from Ryan Rd. to Van Dyke due to gawker traffic on the eastbound side.

WWJ’s Sandra McNeill is on the scene. Stay tuned for more on this story.

