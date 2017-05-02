DETROIT OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SHOOTING, CONDITION DETERIORATING

$2,500 Reward For Tips In Fatal Shooting Of Limo Driver At Detroit Gas Station

May 2, 2017 10:07 AM
DETROIT (WWJ) – A reward of up to  $2,500 is now being offered for the tip that leads an arrest in the murder of a limo driver last month.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect joined passengers in a limo after meeting them at a bar in Detroit’s Greektown district early in the morning of Saturday, April 15.

The limo driver, 44-year-old Devin Lowe, parked at a BP gas station at I-96 and West Warren Ave., near the I-96 Service Drive, at around 3 a.m. That’s where investigators say the suspect shot drew a gun and fatally shot Lowe, robbed the passengers and fled on foot.

Lowe’s sister, Lorissa Lowe, says her brother was a friend to many, and many considered him to be a part of their families. She said he was juggling multiple jobs — including massage therapist, personal trailer and limo driver  — in hopes of providing a better life for himself and his 19-year-old daughter.

The suspect, seen in security camera images, is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him, but to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, tips though Crime Stoppers are 100 percent anonymous.

Those who feel they are in danger should dial 911.

 

