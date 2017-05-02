CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
DETROIT OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SHOOTING, CONDITION DETERIORATING

A’s Minor Leaguer Casey Thomas Dies Unexpectedly At Age 24

May 2, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Casey Thomas, Oakland A's

PHOENIX (AP) — Oakland Athletics 2016 draft pick Casey Thomas has died. He was 24.

The A’s said Tuesday that Thomas died unexpectedly in Phoenix. Executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane says the organization was devastated by the news and called Thomas a “wonderful young man and teammate.”

Thomas was the son of A’s pro scout Tom Thomas.

This is the second death of an A’s minor leaguer in as many years. Triple-A pitcher Sean Murphy died April 25, 2016, from a heart muscle disease.

Thomas was a 34th-round draft pick last year and was currently with the organization in extended spring training. He batted .258 with 18 RBIs in 37 games last year in rookie ball in the Arizona League.
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

