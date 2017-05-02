Could This Diet Prolong Your Life? 5-Day Fast-Mimicking Plan May Help Healthy Aging

DETROIT (WWJ) – How would you like to be in good health and live longer?

A special diet may be the answer says WWJ health reporter Dr. Deanna Lites.

ProLon is a five-day fast-mimicking diet (FMD); meaning you’re eating while getting the benefits of fasting — like slowing the aging process of your cells to keep you living longer and healthier.

On this FMD you’ll eat from a meal plan that’s low in carbohydrates and proteins and also contains good fatty acids. ProLon provides the meal plan through its website.

“Calorie restriction or changes in dietary composition can enhance healthy aging, but the inability of most subjects to adhere to chronic and extreme diets, as well as potentially adverse effects, limits their application,” states a research article in Science Translational Medicine.

Enhancing healthy aging is more internal beauty but during this diet you might drop a few pounds of belly fat in the process.

The diet was developed by researchers at the University of Southern California.

“Fasting for consecutive days reverses your biological aging and pull you away from multiple chronic diseases,” says Dr. Joseph Anton.

Self described foodie Andrea Guittlla decided to give the ProLon fast-mimicking diet a try.

For five days the 49-year-old Bloomfield Hills resident took the supplements, drank the energy drink and ate foods like tomato soup, kale crackers and green olives for a total of about 700 to 800 calories a day.

“The food tasted great, I was never hungry – I was a little concerned that I might feel weak – or have headaches or feel lightheaded during the fast but I did not,” said Andrea. “And at the end, I definitely felt leaner and my clothes fit better although I only lost two pounds I definitely noticed that my body felt good and thinner.”

Greg, another person who tried the fast-mimicking diet, says he didn’t feel hungry while on the plan and he did feel leaner at the end.

“But I only lost one pound. As for being younger and rejuvenated — I don’t know if during the process I shed the old cells in my body that had DNA damage and replaced them with young stem cells like the researchers say should happen … but I did feel good.”

For optimal results it’s recommended that you do the five-day ProLon diet three to four times a year.

The food is completely natural and plant based.

ProLon is not sold in stores you have to get it through a healthcare provider or through their website — You can find more information HERE.