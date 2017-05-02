Dog Euthanized After Critically Injuring Macomb County Couple

ROSEVILLE (WWJ/AP) – Police say a dog that critically injured two people in Macomb County has been euthanized.

Roseville police responded Sunday night to a report of a dog mauling and found a 52-year-old woman outside a home covered in blood, with numerous and severe bites to her arms, face and head.

The woman told police she was attacked by her son’s pit bull, and they found her 51-year-old boyfriend injured and unconscious inside the home, also “bleeding profusely from his wounds.”

The dog suspected in the attack was “extremely aggressive,” not allowing emergency personnel into the home to extricate the victim, police said.

Police used a stun gun on the dog before it was captured and the animal was put down the same day.

A statement Tuesday from police said the couple is doing better. The man was airlifted to University of Michigan Hospital where he underwent extensive surgery on his arms Monday. He is now listed in serious condition, police say, and several more surgeries will be needed.

The woman is in good condition and is expected to be released from

Police say there was an attack a couple weeks ago, but the dog remained at the home. Monday’s attack happened after the woman let the dog out of a crate.

A report will be sent to the prosecutor’s office which will determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.