Flint Serial Stabber Linked To 2009 Slaying In Virginia

LEESBURG, Va. (WWJ/AP) – Authorities in Virginia are updating their investigation of an unsolved stabbing death in 2009 that has been linked to an alleged serial killer.

Jammie Lane was killed in his Leesburg home eight years ago. Shortly after, police acknowledged that they were investigating whether a former neighbor, Elias Abuelazam, was responsible.

Abuelazam became a suspect after he was charged with a series of stabbings in the Flint, Michigan, area that left five people dead. The 40-year-old is serving a life sentence.

Leesburg police believe Abuelazam also was responsible for multiple attacks in Virginia. At the time, they said the victims, who were black, may have been targeted because of their race.

Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Plowman is holding a press conference Tuesday to update the investigation.

Abuelazam, a U.S. resident with a green card, was suspected of stabbing 14 people in the Flint area in 2010. Five people died. Victims who survived said their attacker approached them late at night with car problems or to seek directions.

Abuelazam was charged with three murders and six attempted murders. He was convicted of one murder, but no other trials are planned because he’s serving a no-parole sentence and never will be released.

He told experts he was under the spell of demons when the attacks occurred, but a jury in 2012 rejected an insanity defense.

