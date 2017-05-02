DETROIT OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SHOOTING, CONDITION DETERIORATING

Kaepernick Hands Out Old Suits Outside Parole Office

May 2, 2017 12:29 PM
Filed Under: Colin Kaepernick

NEW YORK (AP) — Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has yet to find another NFL job, but he’s donating some of his old suits in order to help others find work.

Video and pictures from social media show Kaepernick standing outside a New York City parole office with two boxes of custom-made suits. An Instagram post by Kaepernick’s “Know Your Rights Camp” campaign says the suits will make parolees “better equipped to achieve gainful employment” and “live more productive lives.”

Kaepernick has been active in social justice efforts while trying to find his next stop in the NFL.

His decision to sit or kneel in protest during the national anthem ahead of 49ers games last season became a topic of national conversation.

