CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
DETROIT OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SHOOTING, CONDITION DETERIORATING

LeBron James To Pay Teammate’s $6K Fine For Game 1 Ejection [VIDEO]

May 2, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: Dahntay Jones, LeBron James

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James will save Dahntay Jones some money again.

After Jones was assessed two technical fouls and ejected from Monday’s series opener between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors, James said he planned to pay the automatic $6,000 fine ($2,000 for each technical, $2,000 for the ejection) that accompanied the penalties.

Last year, after Jones was fined for punching Toronto’s Bismack Biyombo in the groin and was suspended, James paid for his teammate’s misbehavior.

“First of all, I said I was going to pay the fine before I even knew what it was,” James said following Cleveland’s 116-105 win in Game 1. “It didn’t matter. And I told him tonight, I said: ‘Listen, Dahntay, now enough is enough. Stop getting kicked out against Toronto all the time. I’m going to stop paying your damn fines.’ But yeah, he don’t have to worry about it. He’s good.”

While Jones, a 14-year veteran can probably afford the fine, James, who will make $31 million this season, seemed more than happy to pick up the tab.

Jones signed with Cleveland on the final day of the regular season and is earning only $9,127 in salary — the prorated amount of the minimum contract.

The Cavaliers re-signed Jones because he brings them experience and some needed toughness. Jones dunked with 18.7 seconds left in Game 1 and then was slapped with the technical for taunting Norman Powell, who earlier had delivered a shot to Kevin Love’s groin.

Jones appeared to anger Powell and the Raptors with the dunk during the closing minutes since it came with the game out of reach.
___
More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch