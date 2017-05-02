Steve Harvey Is A Pocket Square Stickler With Local ‘Family Feud’ Contestant

What’s it like to meet Steve Harvey when you’re invited on “Family Feud”? Get ready for a lesson in fashion. Steve Harvey has an eye for detail.

“The guy at K&G said not to touch it. It’s perfect,” said John Davis recalling buying his suit and how Harvey later ripped out his pocket square and fixed it on sight. It happened to Davis’ surprise during rehearsals for his family’s appearance on “Family Feud” set to air Monday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. on CBS.

The Southgate man and Fire Investigator for the City of Detroit, said he had an amazing time on the show and the entire process was a lot of fun. He had a good rapport with Harvey chatting about his daughter’s track and field endeavors.

The show held a casting call in Detroit in November.

About whether he would do anything differently if he had the chance Davis said, “we prepared for two months and I think we did a good job.”

He’s used to being on TV being interviewed fairly regularly for his job, but for his family, “It was one of the greatest experience of their lives,” he said.

The Davis family plans to have a viewing party at a family member’s home. Detroiters can tune in and cheer them on Monday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. on CBS 62.