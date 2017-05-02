Michigan House OKs Bill To Let Vehicles Run Unattended In Driveways

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Legislation advancing in Michigan aims to let residents legally leave a vehicle running unattended on private property.
The bill, approved 77-30 by the House Tuesday, was proposed after a Roseville man was cited for leaving a car running in his driveway as the vehicle warmed up.
His complaint over the $128 ticket went viral on Facebook, drawing thousands of shares, angry comments, debate — and the attention of state lawmakers.
A state rule requires people to stop the engine and remove the key before letting a vehicle stand unattended. The bill would keep the prohibition in place only for vehicles parked on public streets.
The sponsor, Republican Rep. Holly Hughes says warming up or cooling down a car is common practice, calling House Bill 4215 “common sense” legislation.
While police have cited car theft as public safety concern, she says whether drivers want to risk their vehicles being stolen is up to them to decide.
The bill is co-sponsored Tim Sneller, John Reilly, Peter Lucido, Tim Kelly, Shane Hernandez, Tom Barrett, Eric Leutheuser, Gary Howell, Gary Glenn and Steve Marino.
The legislation goes to the Senate.
[Follow the status of this legislation on this Michigan legislature’s website at this link.]
