Police: Quick Action Saved Man Whose Car Was Crushed By Semi

WARREN (WWJ) – Police say quick thinking and action likely saved the life of a man as his car was crushed by an overturned semi truck.

A crowd of onlookers cheered on Tuesday, as the man was extricated from his half-flattened vehicle on the northbound Mound Rd. ramp to westbound I-696, underneath the 11 Mile Rd. overpass.

Warren Deputy Police Commissioner Matt Nichols says the man, who remains hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, saw the truck leaning toward his Chevy Impala and acted fast.

“…As it hit his car it didn’t crush it completely like a pancake immediately. His steering wheel was unresponsive, obviously — he couldn’t hit his brakes or steer out of it,” Nichols said.

“Once he lost all control he saw his car crumpling from the top, so he actually crawled under the steering wheel. You know, if he was sitting upright he’s pretty confident that the outcome would’ve been different.”

The truck driver was not injured.

Although an investigation into what caused the accident is ongoing, Nichols says they believe the semi toppled because its load of steel parts was not properly secured.

“The load apparently shifted forward, causing the center of gravity to move and cause the truck to roll on its side,” Nichols said.

He expects to know by the end of the week whether any charges will be filed.