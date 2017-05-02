CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Red Sox Fans At Fenway Seek Redemption After Adam Jones’ Night Of Racist Taunts

May 2, 2017 11:21 PM
Filed Under: Adam Jones, Racist Rant At Fenway

It was a different crowd and a different experience for Baltimore Orioles’ Adam Jones in Beantown Tuesday night.

One night after Jones said he was the subject of racist taunts and the target of objects thrown at him during the Orioles game in Boston — fans rose to their feet and cheered him as he arrived at the plate for his first pitch of the night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox organization issued a public apology saying they were sickened by the conduct of an ignorant few:

“The Red Sox want to publicly apologize to Adam Jones and the entire Orioles organization for what occurred at Fenway Park Monday night,” the Red Sox said in a statement released to USA TODAY Sports and other outlets. “No player should have an object thrown at him on the playing field, nor be subjected to any kind of racism at Fenway Park. The Red Sox have zero tolerance for such inexcusable behavior, and our entire organization and our fans are sickened by the conduct of an ignorant few.”

Red Sox players weighed in on the situation:

“It’s horrendous, it’s 2017 and we’re still kind of dealing with that, especially with how integrated everything is. For me to be here, and have Boston represent me, and for me to represent Boston, and to hear something like that going on, that definitely hurts me, really,” said Mookie Betts, on the team’s website.

Betts is Boston’s best all-around player and was shocked by the racial epithets on Monday.

“Very classy move by the fans in Fenway … Racists need to be treated like the cancer they are,” said Tyler Milne on Twitter.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement: “The racist words and actions directed at Adam Jones at Fenway Park last night are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated at any of our ballparks. My office has been in contact with the Red Sox, and the club has made it clear that they will not tolerate this inexcusable behavior. Our 30 Clubs will continue to work with fans and security to provide a family-friendly environment. Any individual who behaves in such offensive fashion will be immediately removed from the ballpark and subject to further action.

“The behavior of these few ignorant individuals does not reflect the millions of great baseball fans who attend our games.”

It’s not the first time a Boston based professional team has had to deal with the racist rantings of fans — in 2014, shortly after a Boston Bruins OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens — Twitter blew up with racist reactions after P.K. Subban scored the game winner.

