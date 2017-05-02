DETROIT OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SHOOTING, CONDITION DETERIORATING

Sleeping Child Shot Inside West Side Detroit Home; Suspect At Large

May 2, 2017 6:23 AM
Filed Under: Child Shot, detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit looking for the person who opened fire on a west side home, striking a little girl as she was sleeping in her bed.

The shooting happened just before 12 a.m. Tuesday on Monterey Street, in the Linwood/Davison area.

At least three shots were fired through the home’s front window. A 7-year-old girl, who was struck in the neck, was rushed to Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police are now looking for a suspect who had reportedly threatened to shoot up the home.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

 

