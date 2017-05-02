Suspect Wanted In Domestic Incident Flees Police, Kills Driver In Crash [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – A police chase on Detroit’s west side ended in a fatal crash when the wanted suspect allegedly drove through a red light and struck an innocent motorist.
The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday along Schaefer and the I-96 service drive, near Grand River Avenue.
Preliminary information is the suspect was involved in a domestic incident nearby where shots were fired. He fled the scene in a minivan, with police in tow, and eventually collided with another vehicle on Schaefer. Witnesses say the man didn’t brake as he went through the red light. He was taken into custody at the scene.
The other driver received fatal injuries. Their identity has not yet been released.
An investigation is ongoing.
