Take A Ground Floor Look Inside Little Caesars Arena [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s plain to see from the outside, but construction crews have made quite a bit of progress inside the new Little Caesars Arena, being built just outside downtown Detroit.
WWJ’s Mike Campbell, who got a look from the ground floor on Tuesday, says main seating has been set up and the sound system is currently being installed.
The seats — which are wider and cushier than those at Joe Louis Arena — were manufactured by Grand Rapids-based Irwin Seating.
The new home for Detroit Red Wings hockey and Detroit Pistons basketball is part of a broader entertainment district — dubbed “District Detroit” — being built at Woodward Ave. and I-75, just north of downtown. Kid Rock will open the arena with a series of concerts in September.
The 20,000-seat venue is expected to have an $1.8 billion economic impact in the area, including 8,300 construction jobs and 1,100 permanent jobs for Detroit.