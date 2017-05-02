CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
DETROIT OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SHOOTING, CONDITION DETERIORATING

Take A Ground Floor Look Inside Little Caesars Arena [VIDEO]

May 2, 2017 1:22 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s plain to see from the outside, but construction crews have made quite a bit of progress inside the new Little Caesars Arena, being built just outside downtown Detroit.

WWJ’s Mike Campbell, who got a look from the ground floor on Tuesday, says main seating has been set up and the sound system is currently being installed.

The seats — which are wider and cushier than those at Joe Louis Arena — were manufactured by Grand Rapids-based Irwin Seating.

The new home for Detroit Red Wings hockey and Detroit Pistons basketball is part of a broader entertainment district — dubbed “District Detroit” — being built at Woodward Ave. and I-75,  just north of downtown. Kid Rock will open the arena with a series of concerts in September.

The 20,000-seat venue is expected to have an $1.8 billion economic impact in the area, including 8,300 construction jobs and 1,100 permanent jobs for Detroit.

