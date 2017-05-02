DETROIT OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SHOOTING, CONDITION DETERIORATING

Tigers Game Of Thrones® Ticket Package Available Now

May 2, 2017 2:58 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, Game of Thrones

DETROIT – Winter is coming to Detroit on Friday, July 28 when the Tigers face the Houston Astros at 7:10 p.m. The Tigers invite all fans to celebrate the Emmy® and Golden Globe-winning Game of Thrones® with an exclusive ticket package available now.

This special ticket package includes a ticket to the game, as well as a limited-edition bobblehead of J.D. Martinez sitting on the Iron Throne. This item is only available with the purchase of this package. These exclusive ticket packages are only available for purchase at tigers.com/got.

For additional information regarding the ticket package, fans may call 313-471-BALL. Individual tickets for the game may be purchased at tigers.com or 866-66-TIGER.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch