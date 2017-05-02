Tigers Game Of Thrones® Ticket Package Available Now

DETROIT – Winter is coming to Detroit on Friday, July 28 when the Tigers face the Houston Astros at 7:10 p.m. The Tigers invite all fans to celebrate the Emmy® and Golden Globe-winning Game of Thrones® with an exclusive ticket package available now.
This special ticket package includes a ticket to the game, as well as a limited-edition bobblehead of J.D. Martinez sitting on the Iron Throne. This item is only available with the purchase of this package. These exclusive ticket packages are only available for purchase at tigers.com/got.
For additional information regarding the ticket package, fans may call 313-471-BALL. Individual tickets for the game may be purchased at tigers.com or 866-66-TIGER.