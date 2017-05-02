CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
DETROIT OFFICER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SHOOTING, CONDITION DETERIORATING

Wild Coyote Remains At Large In Detroit Zoo; Guests Urged Not To Approach

May 2, 2017 1:58 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Zoo

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – A wily coyote remains on the loose at the Detroit Zoo, one day after it was first spotted at large on zoo grounds.

Communications Director Patricia Janeway says the wild predator entered the zoo on Monday, causing zoo officials to briefly close the gates to ensure guest safety.

A day later, there isn’t any change in the situation, Janeway says; and, as the zoo remains open to the public, guests are urged not to approach the coyote if they see it.

What’s the long-term plan?

“Well, our hope is still that the coyote will leave the same way it came in, on its own, but in the meantime we are hoping for an opportunity to capture and secure it,” Janeway said.

Janeway said a crew including veterinarians and keepers, as well as members of the felicities and security staff, would be involved in any effort to catch the animal, if it does indeed come to that.

She said Monday morning that the coyote was hanging out in the now vacant former Dinosauria exhibit, where it’s away from zoo visitors. It remained in that area Tuesday afternoon, where Janeway said they’ve been keeping an eye on it.

For now, small animals including flamingos, storks and red pandas that could be potential prey for the coyote are being sheltered indoors.

No incidents have been reported involving the animal, Janeway said, and it hasn’t bothered any visitors as coyotes are typically fearful of people.

Any patron who spots the coyote is asked to alert a zoo employee.

[Get more information about dealing with wild coyotes in Michigan at this link].

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch