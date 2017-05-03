AS Roma And Paris Saint-Germain F.C. To Square Off In Detroit On Wednesday, July 19 At Comerica Park

DETROIT, MI (May 3, 2017) – Relevent Sports, a division of RSE Ventures, today announced that Italian powerhouse AS Roma and current French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain F.C. will face off in the first ever professional soccer match at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, July 19 as part of the 2017 International Champions Cup presented by Heineken. The match is set to kick off at 8:00PM ET on ESPN2. Comerica Park is home to the Detroit Tigers and located in The District Detroit, one of the largest sports and entertainment developments underway in the United States.

The match will mark the start of the International Champions Cup’s fifth season. Both AS Roma and Paris Saint-Germain F.C. currently rank among the leaders in their respective domestic leagues. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. returns as two-time reigning champion of the International Champions Cup, featuring a dynamic mix of young talent and veteran leadership lead by Ligue 1’s current leading goal scorer and Uruguayan national Edinson Cavani. AS Roma returns to the United States as part of the International Champions Cup for the third time, having previously competed in 2014 and 2015 editions of the tournament. ‘I Giallorossi’ boasts a roster overflowing with talent including Italian legend Daniele De Rossi and Bosnian scorer Edin Dzeko.

Comerica Park, which has served as the home to the Detroit Tigers since 2000, will host its first ever soccer match when AS Roma and Paris Saint-Germain F.C. meet as part of the 2017 International Champions Cup presented by Heineken. Comerica Park previously hosted the World Series in 2006 and 2012, the 76th MLB All-Star Game in 2005 as well as a number of recording acts in concert such as Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Dave Matthews Band, Eminem, Kid Rock, and Jay Z. Comerica Park is in the center of The District Detroit – a 50-block, mixed-use development led by the Ilitch organization and built around six world-class theaters, five neighborhoods and three professional sports venues. Home to the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons and Detroit Lions – The District Detroit represents the greatest density of professional sports teams in one downtown core in the United States.

Tickets for the AS Roma v. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. matchup at Comerica Park will start as low as $25 and go on sale to the general public beginning May 16. Fans can find all venue-specific and other ticket information at http://www.internationalchampionscup.com and tigers.com/soccer. For suite information, call 313-471-2222.

“We are thrilled to bring the first ever global soccer match to The District Detroit and Comerica Park by hosting the kickoff match of the highly competitive International Champions Cup,” said Christopher Ilitch, President & CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “We are equally excited to showcase AS Roma and Paris Saint-Germain, two premier football clubs before a worldwide television audience. Having Paris and Roma in Detroit puts our community on a worldwide stage and provides just a taste of the incredible variety of world-class sports and entertainment in The District Detroit.”

“We are excited to bring two of the best in international soccer to Comerica Park and The District Detroit as part of the ICC,” said Charlie Stillitano, Chairman of Relevent Sports. “Both Roma and PSG have achieved continued success in Italian and French football respectively and will be looking to add to their trophy case this summer. Showcasing the best that international soccer has to offer in a city so rich in sports history is a dream come true for our organization. We look forward to hosting these clubs at Comerica Park to kick off the 2017 tournament and providing an atmosphere that the people of Detroit will absolutely want to be a part of.”

The 2017 International Champions Cup presented by Heineken will run from July 19 – 30 and feature 12 matches played across 11 cities throughout the United States. In total, eight teams from around the globe, including England (Manchester United F.C., Manchester City F.C., Tottenham Hotspur F.C.), Italy (Juventus F.C., AS Roma), France (Paris Saint-Germain F.C.) and Spain (FC Barcelona, Real Madrid C.F.) will compete in this year’s tournament. Each team will play three contests and the club with the most points at the end of the tournament will be crowned champion. Each win in regulation will result in three points and a tie will go straight to a shootout; the winning team in a shootout will receive two points and the losing team will receive one.

AS Roma, founded in 1927, has won the Serie A three times, with the last coming in the 2000-01 season. The Rome-based club also lays claim to nine Coppa Italia titles and two Supercoppa Italiana titles. Also known as “I Giallorossi,” the club features captain, all-time leading goal scorer and the most capped player in the club’s long history, Francesco Totti. This year’s roster also features vice-captain and Italian national Daniele De Rossi as well as the clubs current leading goal-scorer, Bosnian striker Edin Džeko. The club recently reached the Round of 16 in the 2016 Europa League while chasing fellow International Champions Cup participant and domestic rival Juventus F.C. in Serie A. The club plays its home matches in Stadio Olimpico, which also acts as the host stadium for fellow Serie A club Lazio and the Coppa Italia final. For more information on AS Roma, please visit http://www.asroma.com.

Since being purchased by Qatar Sports Investment in 2011, Paris Saint-Germain F.C. has established its position as one of the top teams in the world. Founded in 1970, the club is one of the most successful in French history, having won ten French Cups and Ligue 1 six times, including each of the previous four seasons. The club claimed three more soccer cups in the 2015-16 campaign: Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue & Trophée des Champions. With key addition such as Julian Draxler joining veterans Angel di Maria and Edinson Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain F.C. continues to put its stamp on the global soccer landscape. For more information on Paris Saint-Germain F.C., please visit http://www.psg.fr.

For the second consecutive year, Heineken is the presenting sponsor of the 2017 International Champions Cup. In addition to Heineken, the 2017 tournament features a leading line-up of sponsors, including Ally, Nike, Orlando, Chevrolet, AON, Groupon, VividSeats, Gatorade and Xyience. Additional partners will be announced in the coming months. All matches for the International Champions Cup will be carried on ESPN networks including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and streaming network ESPN3, accessible through WatchESPN and the ESPN App.

