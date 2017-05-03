CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Demetrius Cooper Ordered To Answer To Alleged Plea Violation

May 3, 2017 11:58 PM
Filed Under: Demetrius Cooper

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A court has ordered Michigan State defensive end Demetrius Cooper to explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt for violating terms of a plea deal.

Cooper in November accepted a plea deal on misdemeanor assault charges for spitting in the face of an East Lansing parking enforcement officer. As part of the plea, the assault charge would be dismissed in favor of a littering fine if Cooper complied with its conditions, one of which was to not drink alcohol.

According to 54B District Court documents, the 22-year-old Cooper of Chicago was found to have consumed alcohol around April 21. He has been ordered to appear for a hearing scheduled for May 11.

The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Cooper started at defensive end for the Spartans last season. The fifth-year senior was projected to maintain the role this fall.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

