Driver, 5 Children Injured After School Bus Crashes Into Detroit Home

May 3, 2017 7:02 PM
DETROIT (WWJ) – A school bus crashes into a home on Detroit’s east side late Wednesday afternoon injuring several children and the bus driver.

First responders say the 56-year-old bus driver may have experienced a medical emergency that led to the crash — trapping the driver in the bus.

WWJ’s Jon Hewett reporting three children on the bus have been injured as well as two children who where walking on the sidewalk at the time of the accident. All of the children have been taken to an area hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The accident happened in the area of Charles and Sparling Streets near Mound and McNichols roads.

