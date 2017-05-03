F-Bomb Filled Video Of Rasheed Wallace, Ben Wallace And Kevin Garnett On ‘Area 21’ [NSFW VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

If you are a fan of professional sports then you should really be aware of the fact the athletes you see on TV are really the same as you and me. They’re not gods or heroes or superhuman.

They’re also not squeaky clean, they aren’t PC all the time and they swear just like we do when there aren’t cameras on them.

A video posted on Twitter shows former Detroit Pistons’ Ben Wallace, Rasheed Wallace and former Celtics, Net and Timberwolve center Kevin Garnett joking around about a hard foul on Garnett filled with F-bombs and N-bombs.

This is a behind the scenes look from Garnett’s TNT show “Area 21.”

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE EXTREMELY NSFW VIDEO

While watching this video it makes me wonder if this show was on HBO or any other paid TV service would people want to see what NBA players or just professional athletes are like behind closed doors. Better yet would athletes really allow us to see how they act day in and day out?

The video has been viewed over 180,000 times so the audience is obviously there but I wonder how these players feel about this video being released?