Memorial Service, March To Honor Fallen Police Officers

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Police officials and others will file through downtown Detroit in memory of city officers and law enforcement personnel across the country who have died in the line of duty.
The 44th Annual Detroit Police Interfaith Memorial Service march will start Wednesday morning at Campus Martius Park and end at Old St. Mary’s Church. A ceremony will follow.
The city’s department has seen a number of officer’s killed or wounded in action over the past several years — the most recent involving a 14-year veteran of the force who was shot over the weekend and remains in very critical condition.
Police Chief James Craig and the department’s Chaplains Corps will take part in the march and ceremony.
Detroit police also will unveil the department’s Dodge Challenger Memorial Vehicle.
