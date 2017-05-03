Middle Schooler Dies After Being Struck Near School By High School Driver

(WWJ) A Flint-area middle school student hit by a car while walking with a classmate died overnight Wednesday.
Family members say 13-year old Alaina Ullmer of Flushing tried to cross a road when she was hit by a car driven by a high school student Monday afternoon.
Ullmer died overnight. The classmate she was with managed to escape harm. The driver of the car was questioned by police and released.
It’s unclear what could have caused the accident, but police said the driver voluntarily submitted to a blood draw to test for drugs and alcohol. And police said excess speed was not a factor.