MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit’s Music And Culture

DETROIT A venue designed to host and celebrate music, culture and entertainment in the city of Detroit was officially announced today by CBS Radio in association with Olympia Entertainment.

Construction has begun on MusicTown, a venue located inside Hockeytown Café, within the 50-block, mixed-use sports and entertainment development known as The District Detroit.

MusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space on the second floor, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

See details, including video at www.musictowndetroit.com. The site will be updated with schedules, tickets, etc., as the summer opening draws nearer.

MusicTown will support artists, educate children of all ages and celebrate the Detroit community and its visitors through lifestyle, collaboration and entertainment.

The MusicTown broadcast studios will serve as the radio stations’ downtown studios (for 99.5 WYCD, 98.7 AMP Radio WDZH, 104.3 WOMC, 97.1 The Ticket WXYT, and WWJ Newsradio 950 WWJ-AM) when broadcasting from major events in the city, keeping them directly involved and in touch with the local community.

“We are strongly committed to continuing Detroit’s tradition as a great ‘Music City,’” said Debbie Kenyon, Senior Vice President/Market Manager, CBS RADIO Detroit. “By identifying new talent and sharing the many music stories that Detroit has inspired, this initiative will help celebrate a once booming industry in our great city, stimulating significant economic growth in the region along the way.”

CBS RADIO Detroit is also committed to bringing national and local acts to MusicTown, which in turn will bring many new visitors to The District Detroit and to Hockeytown Café.

“Detroit’s connection to music has a rich and varied history,” said Tom Wilson, President and CEO of Olympia Entertainment. “Motown changed the sound of music forever; techno was founded in Detroit; some of the greatest rock musicians are from Detroit; and gospel, hip hop and jazz have strong roots here. We couldn’t be happier to support this wonderful initiative.”

Through a partnership between CBS RADIO Detroit and Michigan State University, MusicTown will also provide a significant educational component. It will host educational workshops, musical performances and lectures by MSU professors and musicians – much of which will be free to the community. In addition, MusicTown will include a state-of-the-art recording studio that will be used by local talent, choirs and schools at no charge.

James Forger, Dean, MSU College of Music, said, “Michigan State University’s College of Music and MSU Community Music School – Detroit are proud to partner with CBS’s MusicTown to empower, inspire and encourage the growth of a musical community of excellence. The partnership with CBS Radio represents an extraordinary way MSU can continue to contribute to the resurgence of Detroit’s creative economy throughout Southeast Michigan.”