Queen’s Aides Call Emergency Meeting Raising Concerns, Speculation

May 3, 2017 11:13 PM
Filed Under: Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II
prince philip gtyaedwards Queens Aides Call Emergency Meeting Raising Concerns, Speculation

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh opens the new Warner Stand at Lord’s Cricket Ground on May 3, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool /Getty Images)

(CBS Detroit) – Amid much speculation, news from London that aides to Queen Elizabeth II have called an emergency meeting.

The Daily Mail says servants from royal residences across the country have been ordered to London and will be addressed … by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer of the Royal Household, as well as Her Majesty’s right-hand man, Private Secretary Sir Christopher Geidt.

Even her longest serving staff were left in the dark about why the meeting was being called but multiple sources said it was ‘highly unusual’ and had sparked fevered talk about an imminent announcement concerning the monarch or her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip, 95, was present at the opening of the new Warner Stand at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Over the Christmas holiday both the Queen and her husband Prince Philip suffered severe colds — it was the first time the Queen had missed the Christmas Day service in “living memory,” says the Daily Mail.

Further reporting says “it is unlikely, however, that any meeting would involve news of an abdication as the Queen has always vowed to serve her country for as long as she lives.”

 

 

