‘Right Place At The Right Time’: ER Nurse On Way To Her Bridal Shower Saves Driver’s Life

BRIGHTON (WWJ) – An emergency room nurse on the way to her own bridal shower was in the right place at the right time to save a life.

Lauren Wirwille of Brighton, Michigan was heading to Shelby Township Sunday with her mom when they stopped at an intersection.

The car in front of her wasn’t moving, and when she honked, it rolled through the intersection and into a ravine.

Wirwelle, who works at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ypsilanti, says she noticed the driver was slumped over, so she ran over and along with another driver got the man out of the van and she noticed that he had a slight pulse and then it stopped.

That’s when instinct took over.

“Chest compressions — and I was doing that for a while,” she said, “and then I had my mom, who was awesome, jump in and start some chest compressions too.”

She says something put her on that path — it’s not a route she usually takes.

“I definitely think God put us in that right place at the right time – because that’s a busy intersection and there was not a single person there,” said Wirwelle.

“I couldn’t believe it was happening that day. I was wearing a white dress and I was wearing some really cute pink sparkly sneakers — they got wet, my dress did not — it had nothing on it, I couldn’t believe it. No mud, no nothing.”

Wirwille made it to the shower an hour late, but to the applause of guests. Police say the man wouldn’t have survived had it not been for Wirwille.