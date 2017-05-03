CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Screening Features Films By Detroit Area, Jerusalem Girls

May 3, 2017 11:54 PM
Filed Under: Reel Stories

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – Two short films created by teenage girls from the Detroit area and east Jerusalem will be shown during a reception at the Arab American National Museum.

The Dearborn museum on Friday will screen the films made by participants of a program called Reel Stories: Empowering Young Women through the Art of Filmmaking. The 32 teens were brought together through a joint endeavor of the Michigan museum and the Jerusalem-based Palestinian Heritage Museum.

The films are “Asfoura,” which tells the story of an aspiring filmmaker who faces conflicts to her identity, and “Silence,” in which a 13-year-old discovers similarities between the societal challenges of her generation and her mother’s.

A panel discussion with participating students will follow the screenings. The event is free with online registration.

