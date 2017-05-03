Search Continues For Shooter After Man Killed In Clinton Township Parking Lot

CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – Friends, family and community members will be going door-to-door this weekend as the search continues for suspects in the shooting death of a 26-year-old man.
According to Crime Stoppers, Carlton “Price” Coleman had taken his girlfriend to drop off her children at her father’s house at the Oxford Square Apartments in Clinton Township at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31.
After the mother took the kids inside, she heard gunshots outside, and returned to Carlton’s car in the parking lot — in the 34000 block of Lipke St. near 15 Mile Rd. and Little Mack Ave. — to find he had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Police at the time said Coleman was also armed, and that gunfire was exchanged between Coleman and the suspect.
There have been no arrests, and investigators are continuing to seek tips to solve this case.
On Saturday, May 6, the public is invited to join a community response team in distributing flyers. To participate, meet the group at 34594 Lipke St. at 3 p.m.
Meanwhile, a reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers for the tip that leads to an arrest and conviction in Coleman’s murder.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, all tips through Crime Stoppers are 100 percent anonymous.