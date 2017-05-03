State Police: 2 Shot In ‘Marijuana Deal Gone Bad’

INKSTER (WWJ) – Two people were shot, Tuesday night, in what police say was a “marijuana deal gone bad.”
According to Michigan State Police, investigators determined that the victim knew the suspect and had arranged to buy a quarter-ounce of pot from him, and drove to Lehigh St. and Bayhan St. to meet with him.
When the victim got into the suspect’s car and pulled out money to pay, the suspect drew a semi-auto handgun and attempted to rob him.
A struggle ensued inside the car, police say, and both the suspect victim — who at one point wrestled the gun away — were shot.
The suspect then ran from the scene, police said, and both men were treated for gunshot wounds at separate hospitals.
Police said the suspect lied to investigators several times about his identity and also claimed he was a victim of a drive-by shooting.
After the was released from the hospital, he was jailed pending further investigation and formal charges.