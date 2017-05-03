CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Third Person Dies After Semi Plowed Into Cars Along US-23

May 3, 2017 7:46 AM

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a third person has died following a crash last month involving several vehicles on U.S. 23 in southeastern Michigan.

Green Oak Township police Chief Jason Pless tells the Livingston Daily Press & Argus that 25-year-old Sarah Miller of Milford died at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor of injuries sustained in the April 23 crash. Pless tells WHMI-FM she died on Monday.

Police earlier said the crash killed Miller’s fiancé 51-year-old Robin David Brown of Milford and 52-year-old Roby James Steele of Davison. Investigators said Miller was a passenger in a car driven by Brown. Steele was driving another car.

Authorities say a 62-year-old man driving a semitrailer failed to stop as he approached traffic that was stopped in a construction area in Livingston County.

*Copyright, Associated Press

