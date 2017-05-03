Walk For Israel: ‘A Chance To Do Something Good And Positive’

WEST BLOOMFIELD — The Walk for Israel began almost a dozen years ago continues the tradition of bringing together individuals from all cultures and religions to honor and celebrate the good in all people.
The Ticket’s Dan Leach will be hosting the event and spoke with Andre Douville executive director of Temple Shir Shalom and CEO of Walk for Israel.
“There seems to be this racial bigotry and hatred and whether or not its tolerated — it shouldn’t be. It’s really frightening to people,” says Douville. “And I think people are looking for an opportunity to come together.”
The Walk for Israel– this Sunday, May 7 –provides the chance to express the positive.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring everybody together and give them a chance to do something good and positive,” says Douville.
The Walk for Israel has grown each year in size — working to unite the metro Detroit community to celebrate Israel.
Community-wide Event Hosted by Temple Shir Shalom
8:00 a.m.– 5K Family Fun Run Starts (registration required)
11:00 a.m. — Pre-Walk Talk: Phil Slomovitz, Detroit and Zionism – A conversation between Walk for Israel CEO Andre Douville and Detroit Jewish News Publisher and Executive Editor Arthur Horwitz
12:00 p.m. — Open to the Public
12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. — Carnival games and rides open to the public
12:30 p.m. — Kosher Lunch (no charge)
1:30 p.m. — Walk Starts
You can register HERE.