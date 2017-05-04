Big Baller Brand Releases The Lonzo Ball Signature Shoes That Cost From $220-$1195 [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

Big Baller Brand is the name of LaVar Ball’s company.

Thursday afternoon, the company released the signature shoe for 2017 NBA Draftee and his son Lonzo Ball — and the prices are absolutely ridiculous.

The shoes range from $220-$1195.

Yes, you are reading those numbers right … and this kid who hasn’t played a single game in the NBA is selling his signature sneaker for more than what Michael Jordan, Kyrie Irving, Paul George, Steph Curry and even Lebron James sell theirs for.

Big Baller Brand is truly for ballers pic.twitter.com/xY9d4riCnO — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) May 4, 2017

Big Baller Brand reveals first signature shoe for Lonzo Ball starting at $495. Would you copped these?🤔🔥#BIgBallerBrand #Sneakers pic.twitter.com/UB0ifJTcja — NBA Gods (@SportsLeakers) May 4, 2017

This is directly from bigballerbrand.com:

Each pair of ZO2: WET’s will be PERSONALLY AUTOGRAPHED by Lonzo Ball, and come within a clear acrylic enclosure, with cool white LED lighting. Each pair shall include a Certificate of Authenticity and tamper-evident hologram provided by Big Baller Brand, guaranteed by Big Baller Brand. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own a piece of basketball history. Pre-Order available for a LIMITED TIME. The ZO2 represents the natural evolution of athletic culture. The ZO2 is the embodiment of countless hours of dedication and hard work on and off the court. Lonzo Ball and Big Baller Brand are on a journey to change the game forever.

From what I can see, there are sandals on here that are $220.

The ZO2 Signature Slides are the ultimate in style and comfort. A Microfiber footbed for luxurious comfort with our insignia logo laser embedded in the heel.

There is the Z02 WET, which is signed by Ball for $995-$1195.

Of course there is the Z02: Prime which only cost $495.00.

The ZO2 Prime is ushering in a new paradigm on and off the court. The ZO2: PRIME was meticulously developed at every stage by Lonzo Ball. Debuting in a low-top cut, the Prime flies first class without compromise.

This is what really kills me, these shoes are only available for pre-order and won’t ship until November 24, 2017 and don’t allow exchanges or returns.

Also don’t you think these shoes look very similar to the Kobe A.D.?

If you do purchase a pair of these shoes, will you please send me a tweet and tell me why.