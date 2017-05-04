Bonnell Foundation, House Of Representatives Work To Make May ‘Cystic Fibrosis Awareness’ Month

LANSING (WWJ) – A vote is before the House of Representatives Thursday to make May — officially Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Awareness month.

WWJ Newsradio’s Laura Bonnell has a close connection with cystic fibrosis — as two of her college-age daughters have the disease.

Bonnell has a foundation that raises awareness and funds for cystic fibrosis.

The House of Representatives, all 110 of them, will be wearing CF bracelets Bonnell donated. State Representative Jim Ellison says it’s important non-profits do the work of raising awareness:

“It’s something that we as a government can’t do but we can offer support in the form of a resolution, like the one I’m offering today, we officially declare the month as CF awareness month.”

“Along with the resolution we’re going to be passing out bracelets,” says Ellison. “We have cystic fibrosis bracelets – we’ve got one for every house representative and we’ll be dropping those at their desk and asking them to wear them in support of CF.”

The Bonnell Foundation is holding a fundraiser Saturday for CF Awareness month. It’s the movie premiere about a 60-year-old man with CF and his journey — five years after his double lung transplant.

The movie and reception are being held at Emagine Theater in Royal Oak, with a reception at Bigalora.

Find more information at The Bonnell Foundation.

Tickets are $20 The movie is at 1:30. The reception is at 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. May 6.