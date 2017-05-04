Breaking: Semi Goes Off I-75 Rouge River Bridge In Southwest Detroit

May 4, 2017 10:40 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Breaking now: In Southwest Detroit a semi has gone off the Rouge River Bridge.

It happened after 10 a.m. on northbound I-75 near Dearborn St. Fire crews are on the scene as EMS is still making their way to the area.

Michigan State Police say there are only “minor non-life threatening injuries” as a result of the incident. By 10:30 a.m. the truck driver was out of his vehicle.

Preliminary information is that the semi and a car crashed, causing the truck to veer off the bridge.

Expect traffic delays on northbound I-75 near Dearborn St. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Stay with WWJ and CBSDetroit.com for more at this develops. 

