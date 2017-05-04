Car Struck By Train In Lyon Township

LYON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Michigan State Police say an elderly driver was hospitalized after his car was struck by a train in Oakland County.
It happened Wednesday, police said, as the 88-year-old Northville man was traveling northbound on Griswold, north of 8 Mile Rd. in Lyon Township.
According to investigators, the man drove through the train crossing gate and was hit as the train came through. There was only minor damage as a result of the crash, police said, and minor injuries.
The driver was taken to Providence Hospital Novi where he was reported in stable condition. His name was not released.
No one else was hurt.