Detroit Man Pleads Guilty To Attempted Murder Of Transgender Prostitute

May 4, 2017 2:08 PM
hogan Detroit Man Pleads Guilty To Attempted Murder Of Transgender Prostitute

Jason Hogan (Booking photo)

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 27-year-old man faces up to life in prison, convicted in the non-fatal shooting of a transgender sex worker in Detroit.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, together with the Fair Michigan Justice Project (FMJP), on Thursday announced Jason L. Hogan of Detroit has pleaded guilty to charges of assault with intent to commit murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the crime early this year.

According to prosecutors, Hogan picked up the victim, Randall Soya McCall, in the area of Woodward Ave. and Parkhurst on Jan. 13 and made a deal to pay for sexual activity in the backseat of his car. While two engaged in a sex act, Hogan shot McCall in the face with a 9 mm handgun.

The victim escaped from Hogan and sought treatment for her injury at a nearby hospital.  She was hospitalized for several days for a gunshot wound to her nose.

Following an investigation by Detroit police, Hogan was arrested on Jan. 22.

The case was handled in part by the FMJP, a program that aids police and prosecutors in solving serious crimes against lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender persons.

“This case highlights the mortal danger faced by transgender individuals in Michigan,” said Fair Michigan’s Transgender Outreach Coordinator Julisa Abad, at the time Hogan was charged.

“Since Michigan law permits employment discrimination against LGBTQ residents, trans people sometimes must resort to sex work in order to survive, which puts them at extreme risk of criminal violence. It is incredibly encouraging to know that the Fair Michigan Justice Project, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Detroit Police Department have stated, in no uncertain terms, that violence against the transgender community is unacceptable under any circumstances and that these agencies stand ready to aggressively prosecute these brutal crimes.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 16.

