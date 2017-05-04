Frightened Parent Calls 911 As Storm Trooper Causes Alarm At School

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WWJ/AP) – A student dressed as a storm trooper for “Star Wars Day” prompted the evacuation of a Wisconsin high school when a frightened parent saw the costumed figure entering the facility and called 911.
Police in Ashwaubenon near Green Bay say the parent saw the student going through a back door Thursday wearing the signature shiny white body armor a mask, worn by storm troopers in the Star Wars films, and carrying a bag.
Police Capt. Jody Crocker says the parent did the right thing given the suspicious situation, and that any perceived threat — real or otherwise — can’t be taken lightly.
School officials say they will re-emphasize the district’s no-costume policy.
Fans have adopted May 4 as “Star Wars Day” because “May the fourth” is a play on the oft-repeated Star Wars phrase, “May the force be with you.”
Star Wars aficionados celebrate with memes, Tweets, movie marathons, parties and costume contests while some restaurants and retailers offer Star Wars-related freebies and deals for a day. [Find them here].
© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.