CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Glover Quin, Entering Contract Season, Hopes To Finish Career In Detroit

May 4, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Glover Quin, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Glover Quin, 31, knows his next contract will likely take him through the end of his NFL career.

And he’s hoping it allows him to stay in Detroit.

The veteran safety is entering the final season of the five-year deal he signed with the Lions in 2013.

“This is my contact year, so it’s kinda weird. I’ve been here going on five years now, but I would love to be here in Detroit. If I sign an extension I’d probably finish my career here, that’d be huge for me,” said Quin.

He confirmed he and his agent have reached out to the Lions to talk about a new deal.

“But I can’t control that. I don’t know if it’s gonna happen, when it’s gonna happen. My job, like I’ve always said since I’ve been in the league, is I’m a player, so I just play. If they feel like I’ve deserved (an extension) and I’ve earned it then they’ll make it happen. If not, then I’ll play my year in Detroit and say good bye to you good people,” Quin said.

“I try to stay out of all that stuff,” he added. “We’ll see.”

Quin has played in 118 straight games dating back to his time with the Texans. Last season, he didn’t miss a single defensive play. Despite the miles on his body, he feels he has plenty left to give.

Shoot, yeah, what do you mean? I feel like I got a lot of football left. Body wise, I feel great, I feel like I can play a long time. We make a big deal about last year because I didn’t miss a play. In 2014 I only missed seven — five plays in Week 1 and two plays in Week 17. Throughout the course of my career I’ve played in a lot of plays, every season, so I feel like I got a lot left and my body feels good,” said Quinn.

He added that his bothersome left ankle, on which he had surgery in the 2014 offseason, “is finally feeling better.”

“I don’t know if I’ve ever felt this good this early in the offseason,” he said.

It also helps that Quin finds himself surrounded by youth in the Lions secondary.

You get good young energy. I tell my guys in the defensive back room all the time, they keep me young,” Quin said. “Obviously those guys, their legs are young, their muscles are young, so they’re explosive, springy and happy and all those things. It kinda keeps you in the same way.

“You always want to compete with them and kind of let them know that, hey, even though I’m an older guy I still got it. I still can do this, I still can do that. I think you always need a good mix of young guys to keep the energy levels good and I do think you need some older guys to kind of direct the ship. I think we got a good mix.”

It’s a mix Quin would like to be a part of moving forward. Time will tell if that’s in the cards.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch