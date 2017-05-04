Highway Sign In Michigan Changed To “SEND NUDES PLZ” [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

It seems like every other month there is a new trend on social media so it’s on to the next … but there is one that has stayed a constant.

On Twitter, Instagram and even Snapchat people have been trying to get as creative as possible when it comes to asking someone to “send nudes.”

Started off with a rough morning but then I went on my lunch & I stumbled upon this gem at Walmart.. 😂 #itsagoodday #onlyatwalmart #sendnudez A post shared by @cloudyyhaze on Dec 30, 2016 at 2:17pm PST

Missing Barcelona and playing with food 🦐🦐🦐 #sendnudez A post shared by ❃|| Ainsley Caulfield ||❃ (@ainsleycaulfield) on Apr 22, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

Damn #nokia #taehyung #sendnudez A post shared by lorena (@lorena._.bts) on Apr 27, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

Now people have taken the social media trend a little further, this time by changing a highway sign in Marquette, Michigan.

MI Drivers Directed By Highway Sign To “SEND NUDES PLZ” thecount.com/2017/05/04/sen… https://t.co/3uyZii0XWA—

Count – TheCount.com (@THECOUNTnews) May 04, 2017

According to uppermichiganssource.com:

A construction sign was manually tampered with by an unknown person between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. According to Capt. Laurila at Marquette City Police, the sign read, “SEND NUDES PLZ.” The sign is located at the 2000 block of US-41 West.

If you love a good prank, then you’ll really love this one!